Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.6950, with a volume of 5125156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 0.9%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $94,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.