monday.com (MNDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $312.26 million for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $189.59 on Friday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.81.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

