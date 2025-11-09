Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Up 8.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.6550. 1,288,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,889,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

