Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

