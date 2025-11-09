MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 12.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $58.5870. 23,197,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 10,860,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 75.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

