Needham & Company LLC Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $78.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $68.70 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.