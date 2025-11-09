Needham & Company LLC Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $300.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9%

DUOL opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock worth $25,649,401 in the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Duolingo by 39.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

