Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $167.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

CDTX stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 203.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,397,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,046 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

