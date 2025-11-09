Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR opened at $8.20 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,101.94. The trade was a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

