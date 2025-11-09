Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Universal Display Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,076,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

