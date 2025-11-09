Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BILL from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

BILL Stock Up 2.7%

BILL stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BILL by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

