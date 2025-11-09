Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

