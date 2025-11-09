Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $136.68 and last traded at $134.2790, with a volume of 50809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

The credit services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. This represents a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $656,463.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,044.46. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $6,056,252. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 45.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

