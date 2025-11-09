NexGen Energy $NXE Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of NexGen Energy worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 4.0%

NXE opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.