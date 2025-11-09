nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLight from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

nLight Stock Up 14.7%

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $34.16 on Friday. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $106,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,877.14. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 374,980 shares of company stock worth $10,650,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nLight by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,864,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,130,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLight in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of nLight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

