Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 78.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

