NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.46, but opened at $29.65. NuScale Power shares last traded at $28.1910, with a volume of 7,430,989 shares.

The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

