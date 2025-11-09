Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $6.6614 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXY stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 488.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 437,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,584,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 165,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

