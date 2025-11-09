Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

