Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $27.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Omada Health Price Performance

Shares of OMDA opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. Omada Health has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMDA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,089,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $9,606,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

About Omada Health

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

