Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.56 million during the quarter. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

In related news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 565,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

