Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. Oshkosh has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,417,000 after buying an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,895,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,889,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,728,000 after buying an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.