OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.9870, with a volume of 1901018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 14.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 316,107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 38.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 567,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 94,672 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

