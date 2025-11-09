Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

