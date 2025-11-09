Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.83. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $144,446.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 100,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,328. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $461,748.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,002.13. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,010. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 177.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

