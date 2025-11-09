Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $178.70 and last traded at $177.93. 73,294,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 83,365,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 741,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

