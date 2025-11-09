Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Up 8.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $128.18. 155,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 291,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.79.

Get Palomar alerts:

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,957.30. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,141 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.