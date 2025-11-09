Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.08 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 690,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,514 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,036,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Arvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

