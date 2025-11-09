Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $822.7647.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PH stock opened at $843.89 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $851.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $758.48 and its 200-day moving average is $713.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

