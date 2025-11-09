Parsons Corporation $PSN Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Parsons worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,764 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 72.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after acquiring an additional 793,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 379,254 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 42.9% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 319,133 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSN opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

