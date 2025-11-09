Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 7.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.1990. Approximately 3,803,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,744,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,815.65. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $1,873,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,695. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $961,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after purchasing an additional 811,585 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

