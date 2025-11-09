PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
