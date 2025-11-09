PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.