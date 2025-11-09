PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,155,000 after buying an additional 923,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

