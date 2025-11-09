Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $17.46. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 740,204 shares.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,136,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,922 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after buying an additional 934,382 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 215.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 1,463,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 79.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,575,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 698,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 4.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.63.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

