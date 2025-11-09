Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $0.2070 million for the quarter.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 405,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.