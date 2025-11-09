Pet Valu FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PET. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.79. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$39.24.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.