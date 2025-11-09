Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 7,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 7,865 shares.The stock last traded at $16.1440 and had previously closed at $14.70.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

