Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

CNOB stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $110.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $43,282.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 275.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.