Piper Sandler Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $60.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6%

BSY stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

