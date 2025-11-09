Piper Sandler Cuts Figma (NYSE:FIG) Price Target to $70.00

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Figma alerts:

FIG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Figma

Figma Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIG opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46. Figma has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Figma

In other Figma news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 26,741 shares of Figma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,113.97. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,602,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,210,055.22. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $775,151.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,637,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,875,966.50. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 129,230 shares of company stock worth $6,225,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Figma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.