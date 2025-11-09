Piper Sandler Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $590.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $397.83 on Thursday. HubSpot has a one year low of $375.01 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,972.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

