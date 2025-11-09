Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $176.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Motco acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

