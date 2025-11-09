Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $5.76 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,368.29. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sweetgreen by 352.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,354,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 464,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

