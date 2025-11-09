Piper Sandler Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 202.7% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

