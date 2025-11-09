Piper Sandler Upgrades First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Overweight

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNWB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Northwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $9.08 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.79.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

