Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $185.4050 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.97 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HSBC set a $4.40 price target on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 237,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

