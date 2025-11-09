Popular, Inc. $BPOP Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Popular worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Popular alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 6.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.