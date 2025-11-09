Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.6260, with a volume of 568724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POWI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,678. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $11,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.97%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

