Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE PCOR opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,146,405 shares in the company, valued at $75,983,723.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

