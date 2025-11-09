Q3 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Issued By Wedbush

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $2.40 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,337 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $5,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 982,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

